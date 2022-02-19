Hezbollah successfully flies reconnaissance drone over Israeli-occupied territories Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it has flown a drone over Israel for a reconnaissance mission, adding that it returned untouched after completing the mission "successfully".

Friday, 18 February 2022 7:22 PMFighters of the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah take part in a ceremony commemorating the memory of its martyred leaders, in the Ghobeiry neighborhood of southern Beirut, on February 15, 2022. (Photo via AFP)On Friday, "the Islamic resistance launched 'Hassan' drone into the occupied Palestinian territories," Hezbollah said in a statement, adding that the unmanned aerial vehicle roamed "the targeted area for 40 minutes on a reconnaissance mission, which extended along 70 kilometers.""Despite all of the enemy's numerous and consecutive attempts to down it, the aircraft 'Hassan' returned from the occupied territories safely after carrying out the required mission successfully," the statement added.The Israeli military confirmed the flyover, saying an interceptor missile that was fired at the aircraft and warplanes that were scrambled failed to intercept it.The latest development comes as the leader of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said on Wednesday the resistance movement has developed the capability to make rockets and drones on its own. "We have started manufacturing drones," he said, addressing the Israeli regime rulers.Reports said Israeli warplanes flew over the Lebanese capital, Beirut, at low altitudes for several minutes later on Friday, and a loud sound was heard.Lebanon fought off two Israeli wars, in 2000 and 2006. On both occasions, battleground contribution by Hezbollah proved an indispensable asset, forcing the Israeli military into a retreat.Hezbollah was established following the 1982 Israeli invasion and occupation of southern Lebanon. The movement drove out Israeli forces from Lebanon in May 2000.Since then, the resistance group has grown into a powerful military force, dealing repeated blows to the Israeli military, including during a 33-day war in July 2006.