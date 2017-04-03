Hezbollah, Russia Agree on Syria Liberation, Reconstruction - World news - Tasnim News Agency TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement said it sees eye to eye with Russia on the need to complete the liberation of Syria from terrorist groups as well as the war-torn country’s post-crisis reconstruction.

Hezbollah, Russia Agree on Syria Liberation, ReconstructionMarch, 17, 2021 - 14:37 World newsTEHRAN (Tasnim) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement said it sees eye to eye with Russia on the need to complete the liberation of Syria from terrorist groups as well as the war-torn country’s post-crisis reconstruction.Ammar al-Musawi, the head of Hezbollah’s foreign relations department, made the remarks in an interview with al-Mayadeen TV on Tuesday night, when he and three other members of the resistance group concluded a visit to Moscow.“Our visit to Moscow was in fact meant to (consolidate) consultations and agreement with our Russian friends,” he said.The problem of terrorism still exists and may return to Lebanon or Syria, he noted, stressing that Russia has always condemned any violation of Lebanon’s airspace by Israel.Musawi also said that the issue of Syria, especially refugees and their safe return, was among other topics discussed with Russian officials.Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s recent visit to the Arab Persian Gulf countries was related to the Syrian issue, according to the Hezbollah official.“Completing the liberation of Syrian territory and the reconstruction of the country is the central point that we (Hezbollah and Russia) agree on,” he added.Since 2011, Syrian government forces have been fighting against Takfiri militant groups, which enjoy the support of the US and its Western and regional allies.Despite initially losing considerable expanses of territory to Daesh and other terror outfits, the Arab country, however, managed to tip the balance in its favor on the battleground and undo most of the militants’ gains with the help of Iran, Hezbollah and Russia.