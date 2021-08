Preliminary assessments: The rockets were launched from southern LebanonA statement issued by HezbollahAt 11:15 a.m. this Friday afternoon, and in response to the Israeli air strikes on open lands in the Al-Jarmaq and Al-Shawakir areas last Thursday nightThe groups of the martyr Ali Kamel Mohsen and the martyr Muhammad Qassem Tahan in the Islamic Resistance bombed open lands in the vicinity of the Israeli occupation sites in the Shebaa Farms with dozens of 122mm rockets