Hezbollah chief to move to Iran for security concerns: report

i24NEWS

www.i24news.tv www.i24news.tv

Hezbollah chief said to fear for own security after assassination of Iran's nuclear chief

Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is planning to move to Iran for security concerns, the al-Jarida newspaper reported Wednesday.

The Kuwaiti outlet cited a source with knowledge on the matter as saying that Lebanese and other regional intelligence services had been monitoring the communications between Hezbollah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Nasrallah's relocation had been featured extensively in those, the source told the newspaper, adding it was possible that Nasrallah had already moved.

The Hezbollah chief is now to stay in Iran for an unspecified amount of time.

The move follows the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a senior Iranian scientist seen by Israel as the father of Iran's nuclear arms project.

Iran blamed Israel for the high-profile killing that purportedly included a remotely controlled firearm.

According to earlier reports, Nasrallah upped his own security in the wake of the hit, cancelling all travels.
 
It’s always a Kuwaiti newspaper that reports these dumb*** headlines.

He’s in a massive bunker in Lebanon, why would he go to Iran?
 
GWXP said:
Possibly, when Iran will respond to assasination of Fakhrizadeh, something BIG can potentially happen and that is why Nasrallah is moving from Lebanon to Iran because of security concerns
He will never move to Iran.

He is an fortified bunker in the heart of Hezbollah stronghold. Assassinating Nasrallah will lead to a massive retaliation.

Unlike Solemani, Nasrallah is not irreplaceable. His worth to the organization is largely as a charismatic leader, not military mastermind. Thus I don’t see Mossad carrying out such a strike.
 
TheImmortal said:
He will never move to Iran.

He is an fortified bunker in the heart of Hezbollah stronghold. Assassinating Nasrallah will lead to a massive retaliation.

Unlike Solemani, Nasrallah is not irreplaceable. His worth to the organization is largely as a charismatic leader, not military mastermind. Thus I don’t see Mossad carrying out such a strike.
Symbolism is important though. Fakhrizadeh's importance to the Iran nuclear program was not paramount, but he was important symbolically. They killed him to send a message.
 
If this news are true then the only explanation is that Iran is planning a response to Fakhrizadeh's murder that can potentially lead to WAR and before the war starts you need to evacuate Hezbollah leadership
 
they all have been compromised by MOSAD.
 
If people are getting killed in Iran, then what's the point? His security is as good as it's going to get where he is. Also such a move could be potentially demoralising or seen as cowardice or lack of faith in a culture and religion that derives strength from martyrdom.
Add to that, wasn't there some "news" about IRGC asking Hezbollah to stand down, meaning that Nasrallah and HZ are more ready for a fight than Iran?
 
Are these people stupid ? Hundreds of Western satellites,aerial recon. are pointed on Hezbollah. Such a transfer will be obviously picked up and Nasrallah will most likely get assassinated. He better stay in Lebanon in the bunker.
 
Even in 2006 war, not only Nasrallah didn't move to Iran, he wasn't even in any so called fortified bunker, as Martyr Soelimani described, he and Nasrallah were moving on the open field and Israelis couldn't identify them.

Resistance leaders aren't like pathetic Zionists who seek rat holes as soon as they hear a siren !
 
mohsen said:
Even in 2006 war, not only Nasrallah didn't move to Iran, he wasn't even in any so called fortified bunker, as Martyr Soelimani described, he and Nasrallah were moving on the open field and Israelis couldn't identify them.

Resistance leaders aren't like pathetic Zionists who seek rat holes as soon as they hear a siren !
Pretty sure they could identify them at the time. They just weren’t willing to escalate a small war into a massive regional war.

As we saw how easy it was to kill Solemani when deterrence is no longer maintained.
 
GWXP said:
If this news are true then the only explanation is that Iran is planning a response to Fakhrizadeh's murder that can potentially lead to WAR and before the war starts you need to evacuate Hezbollah leadership
The Kuwaiti Al-Jarida paper, primary source of the presently discussed report, is known to function as an occasional fake news vehicle for the zionist regime's intelligence agencies. This fact is not even entirely hidden by the regime in Tel Aviv, since if I remember correctly, they or some zionist newspaper more or less admitted to it in the past. So there is not even an attempt to make this peculiar publication's dubious "scoops" appear credible.

Other than psy-ops, as when they falsely claimed an Isra"el"i F-35 had overflown Iran, the rag's purpose is to send messages in a cryptic manner. So the content is not to be taken literally, rather something is to be inferred from it that those in charge in the countries concerned should be able to deduce.

Makes you wonder why Kuwait allows a local paper to assist the zionist regime in this manner.


_____


WudangMaster said:
Add to that, wasn't there some "news" about IRGC asking Hezbollah to stand down, meaning that Nasrallah and HZ are more ready for a fight than Iran?
That report originated from the Lebanese newspaper L'Orient le Jour, which is of rather pro-western orientation. It could be fake news altogether, but in any case the original formulation was then somewhat twisted by other publications like Al-Arabiya. What the original article in the Lebanese paper claimed, was that sardar Qa'ani asked Hezbollah to prepare for any possible confrontation while at the same time refraining from taking actions capable of triggering an escalation.
 
TheImmortal said:
Pretty sure they could identify them at the time. They just weren’t willing to escalate a small war into a massive regional war.

As we saw how easy it was to kill Solemani when deterrence is no longer maintained.
So Israel started a war against Lebanon in 2006, destroyed their cities, killed their civilians but didn't want to escalate the situation by killing the Nasrallah?! lol, you are oficially dead brain!
 
GWXP said:
If this news are true then the only explanation is that Iran is planning a response to Fakhrizadeh's murder that can potentially lead to WAR and before the war starts you need to evacuate Hezbollah leadership
I like this. Hope thats wat happens
 
