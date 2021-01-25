Hezbollah chief to move to Iran for security concerns: report

Hezbollah chief said to fear for own security after assassination of Iran's nuclear chief
Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is planning to move to Iran for security concerns, the al-Jarida newspaper reported Wednesday.
The Kuwaiti outlet cited a source with knowledge on the matter as saying that Lebanese and other regional intelligence services had been monitoring the communications between Hezbollah and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Nasrallah's relocation had been featured extensively in those, the source told the newspaper, adding it was possible that Nasrallah had already moved.
The Hezbollah chief is now to stay in Iran for an unspecified amount of time.
The move follows the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a senior Iranian scientist seen by Israel as the father of Iran's nuclear arms project.
Iran blamed Israel for the high-profile killing that purportedly included a remotely controlled firearm.
According to earlier reports, Nasrallah upped his own security in the wake of the hit, cancelling all travels.