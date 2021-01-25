Hezbollah chief to move to Iran for security concerns: report

GWXP said: If this news are true then the only explanation is that Iran is planning a response to Fakhrizadeh's murder that can potentially lead to WAR and before the war starts you need to evacuate Hezbollah leadership Click to expand...

Add to that, wasn't there some "news" about IRGC asking Hezbollah to stand down, meaning that Nasrallah and HZ are more ready for a fight than Iran?

The Kuwaiti Al-Jarida paper, primary source of the presently discussed report, is known to function as an occasional fake news vehicle for the zionist regime's intelligence agencies. This fact is not even entirely hidden by the regime in Tel Aviv, since if I remember correctly, they or some zionist newspaper more or less admitted to it in the past. So there is not even an attempt to make this peculiar publication's dubious "scoops" appear credible.Other than psy-ops, as when they falsely claimed an Isra"el"i F-35 had overflown Iran, the rag's purpose is to send messages in a cryptic manner. So the content is not to be taken literally, rather something is to be inferred from it that those in charge in the countries concerned should be able to deduce.Makes you wonder why Kuwait allows a local paper to assist the zionist regime in this manner._____That report originated from the Lebanese newspaper L'Orient le Jour, which is of rather pro-western orientation. It could be fake news altogether, but in any case the original formulation was then somewhat twisted by other publications like Al-Arabiya. What the original article in the Lebanese paper claimed, was that sardar Qa'ani asked Hezbollah to prepare for any possible confrontation while at the same time refraining from taking actions capable of triggering an escalation.