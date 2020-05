PAKISTANIS

So i've decided to post this thread as a reminder for fellow Pakistani members to know who we are. We're Pakistanis! Would you like to know what the acronym of Pakistan stands for?-Punjab-Afghania ( currently KPK )-Kashmir-Islam/Indus-Sindh-BalochisTANAs you can see, the identity of Pakistanis is explained within the very acronym of Pakistan. We are Punjabis, Pashtuns, Seraikis, Balochis, Kashmiris , Sindhis and their derivatives. All these groups have very rich Histories and Cultures that deserve to be appreciated. Therefore why must we always try to associate ourselves and our cultures with other middle eastern countries? Pakistanis belong to the Indo-Iranian group. The only thing we have common with the Arabs, Persians and Turks is religion and the muslim way of life, our cultures still differ drastically. If i have to say anything, the similarity would only be with our neighboring Iranians. There is Persian influence on both the region of Pakistan and modern day Turks, but have you seen that Turkey today itself is a very diverse country. We aren't similar to them racially nor culturally. Their History isn't ours as Pakistanis, but as Muslim we can only go to the extent of admiring it; not frame it as ours because we happen to belong to the same religion. Fine, we do have some things that we share with these foreign countries, but there are also many things we doshare with them.I get why we are facing the Identity crisis we're facing today. After all , we ourselves experience clash of cultures and geography within Pakistan itself. We do not know how to identify ourselves, and many intellectuals may agree that Pakistan might as well be called a frankenstein of a Nation. To fix this issue of identity crisis, we need to look at ourselves. We need to find association with other Pakistanis first before we can think about other foreign countries. This "we are similar to *insert foreign Nation* " is only going to increase our identity crisis further. Do you literally have nothing as a Pakistani to be proud of? Then that's your own fault! You're not focusing on our own cultures and traditions as much as you should! Our society is filled with people that believe foreign is better than local, this is halting the development of the Pakistani psyche. Try not to be middle eastern , try to be Pakistani first. We're seriously worsening our own problems by running away from who we are.This is who the Pakistani people truly are:(My apologies if i forgot to add any group, i tried my best to include the maximum diversity of Pakistani people)THIS is our culture and THESE are our people. We shouldtrying to relate to foreigners when we have yet to relate to fellow Pakistanis. Some of these people don't even realize what type of other Pakistanis exist in the vicinity of their own country. We need to own up to these cultures and these histories and form our own identity before trying to relate to foreigners. We may be brothers in religion with them , but not in terms of culture. All of these cultures and people deserve a lot more of your attention than foreign media. We're not Iranians, Indians, Turks or Arabs,are. Learn to love yourself more.