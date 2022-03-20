Hey Indians, How Low Can You Get !

Oh I don't mean anything personal rather talking about the Indian Air Force. I always look forward to the IAF's Republic Day Flypast, but sadly must say that despite adopting the policy of only fielding twin engine Jets for the occasion and only conducting a simple flypast, the IAF maintains a minimum altitude of some 300 Meters resulting formations becoming obscured specially if there is Cloud cover on the day, moreover the solo aircraft that runs in to execute Vertical Charlie already is at such height that by the time it pulls up to perform the rolls it becomes barely visible to the naked eye. In contrast it's interesting to see how the Pakistan Air Force is flying or rehearsing for the Pakistan Day Parade on 23 March. Here like all PAF jets, is a single engine F-16 carrying out aerobatics over the heart of Capital. Forget a simple flypast, it reportedly conducted most of it's display at around just 200 Feet AGL.Confidence also plays a major part in Quality V Quantity equation.