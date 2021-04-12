What's new

Hey Guy's❤️ now i am in a beautiful city "Shenzhen" in this video i will show you Shenzhen night view Hope you like this video❤️

chinasun

Feb 24, 2021
China
United States
深圳的夜景|（市民广场）|第三部分深圳| 4K | Mahzaib视频博客（9）|中英字幕


4,150次观看

Mahzaib Vlogs
1480位订阅者
2021年2月14日发布
Hey Guy's❤ now i am in a beautiful city "Shenzhen" in this video i will show you Shenzhen night view Hope you like this video❤ Asalamoalikum everyone hope so every one is doing good its me mahzaib i'm from pakistan🇵🇰 currently m living in china beijing🇨🇳 #2021#4K#pakistani#china vlog#hongkong volg#tower#tallest building#shenzhen# i hope u guy's like it ❤ and if anything u wanna know about China , leave a comment please write your suggestions. write down in the comment box section.
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

Apr 29, 2019
9,520
17
19,894
Pakistan
United Kingdom

Good video. Notice the substantial numbers of people wearing hijab or traditional skull caps, countering the usual propaganda from @striver44 and some Indians that China is anti-Muslim. I mean, it's laughable to rational individuals that some Indians even think and propagate such things but folks who harbour any doubts should be perfectly clear that it is simple western propaganda.
 
