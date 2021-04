Hey Guy's❤️ I came to Xi'an, the capital of Shanxi Province in China. The most attractive place for me is the Muslim population here. I have never see

Mahzaib Vlog

20:382021年3月11日发布Hey Guy'sI came to Xi'an, the capital of Shanxi Province in China. The most attractive place for me is the Muslim population here. I have never seen such a large Muslim population in China. The scenery here is very beautiful and there are many delicious things. This video mainly shows you all kinds of delicious food in Xi'an Hope you like this videoAsalamoalikum everyone hope so every one is doing good its me mahzaib i'm from pakistancurrently m living in china beijing#2021#4K#pakistani#chinavlog #shenzhenvolg #tower#tallestbuilding #shenzhen# i hope u guy's like itand if anything u wanna know about China , leave a comment please write your suggestions. write down in the comment box section. Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp-i ...Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mahzaibabbasi/Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php? ...