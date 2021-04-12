What's new

Hey Guy's❤️ I came to Xi'an, the capital of Shanxi Province in China. The most attractive place for me is the Muslim population here. I have never see

Trying street food in XI'AN | (西安小吃) Part 1 | 4K | Mahzaib vlogs(13) |
Hey Guy's❤ I came to Xi'an, the capital of Shanxi Province in China. The most attractive place for me is the Muslim population here. I have never seen such a large Muslim population in China. The scenery here is very beautiful and there are many delicious things. This video mainly shows you all kinds of delicious food in Xi'an Hope you like this video❤ Asalamoalikum everyone hope so every one is doing good its me mahzaib i'm from pakistan🇵🇰 currently m living in china beijing 🇨🇳
 
Xian is always going to be in my heart. The most peaceful city with amazing Muslim population of both Uighur and Hui Muslims. Thoroughly enjoyed their food during my stay there.
 
