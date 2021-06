Heroine of the City - Legend Anarkali of Lahore

Heroine of the City - Legend Anarkali of LahoreA little down south from where The Mall leaves Lower Mall, in the backdrop of Anarkali bazar is an octagonal building with a dome Plastered in plain white (when I visited back in 2008) it did not appear to be a Mughal era edificeTomb of Anarkali, "Pomegranate Bud" of Akbar's darbar within the confines of Punjab Civil Secretariat was an unexpected find In a place cluttered with archival records there was no grave, but a marble sarcophagus tucked to a side we, dear reader, will come back to it in a momentI visited the place having watched Shoaib Mansoor's Supreme Ishq-2 eloquently sung by Shabnam Majeed The building lost its Mughal grandeur when the British plastered and lime painted it white converting the place into a church this short clip narrates these transitions overtime05:30What we know of the legend comes to us from a fascinating stage playwright Imtiaz Ali Taj Penned in 1922, titled after the heroine's name, the play opens in 1599 Mughal Court of Akabar e Azam It introduces Maharani Jodha Bai, Shahzada Saleem, Anarkali, Surayya, Dilaram & othersTaj's play was adorned with Anarkali's portrait by Abdur Raḥman Chughtai Crafted as a miniature painting from Mughal era, in words of Anna Suvorova, "Anarkali is not depicted as a romantic heroine but experienced courtesan with a deceitful smile and an enticing and crafty gaze."Taj's play was powerful for its plot and characters were adopted by mainstream cinema K Asif's magnum opus, Mughal e Azam immortalized the story Here's a touch of genius in cinematizing reflection of Anarkali's love gestures towards Saleem in Shish Mahal, a key point in the playEqually taking the cake are these enamoring notes of Noor Jahan complementing an eloquent melody of Rasheed Attre Anwar Kamal's 1958 venture Anarkali was Pakistani Cinema's adaptation of Taj's play Just when we believe we have known Anarkali well, there comes a twist in the taleImtiaz Ali Taj tells us his play is not based on historical facts He dramatized a legend he had heard since childhood in visualized setting of Mughal court Where Akbar & Saleem are historical figures, our lead female is fictitious Whose tomb then stands in Punjab Secretariat!The historical caveat comes to us from Syed Latif taking keen interest in describing the sarcophagus we talked of in the beginning of this thread Carved out of single block of pure marble its regarded by Edward Backhouse Eastwick one of the finest pieces of carving in the worldAllah's 99 attributes beautifully carved on top & sides And then some other inscriptions First a Persian Coupletتا قیامت شکرگویم کردگارخویش راآہ گرمن بازبینم روئے یارخویش را(Only if could I behold the face of my beloved once moreI would thank my God until the day of Judgement)Second: A name signed with an quite an emotionمجنوں سلیم اکبرSaleem Akbar, the one enamored in loveand Third: a couple of dates of interest Hijra 1008 (1599 CE) & 1024 (1615 CE)(believed to be years when construction commenced and completed)Putting these puzzle pieces together Latif tells us the same story based on popular legend told by Taj Salim falling in love with a darbar courtesan Anarkali who got walled up alive by Akbar in 1599 Saleem in her love erected the tomb in 1615 after becoming the king (Jahangir)What Latif also tells us is that during conversion of tomb to church the British exhumed remains from the grave and re-interred under a side tower Our story of mythical origins now has a real tomb and a body, a couplet of love as epitaph signed by a real Prince with actual datesIf Anarkali existed why chronicles of Akbar & Jahangir omitted her Why a love affair, a commonplace occurrence with Mughal princes was so harshly punished William Finch a English trader of indigo was in Lahore in 1611 when Anarkali's tomb was under construction ...He tells a tale!!