Hero of BRB Canal Lt Col Abdul Rabb Niazi SJ 7FF

In his own words:On night 10/11 Sep, his unit while on its way to Sialkot from Khem Karan, was asked on the last moment to reinforce Lahore where situation was dangerous. He was Second-in-Command of his battalion but voluntarily took over a company which had no officer other than a young Second Lieutenant.Without any maps or any reconnaissance of the area, they reached the location and took positions at BRB canal.All night battle with Heavy Machine Guns of Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) of the Company on full song repulsed Indians who took APCs as tanks and thought that Pakistan has reinforced position with armour. The situation was stabilised which otherwise could have been of grave consequences. He was recommended for a gallantry award.The unit was awarded Battle Honour and the singular distinction to celebrate 10 Sep as Lahore Day every year.Moving on to Sialkot, Company went in to an attack on 19 Sep to capture Jassoran, a place near Chawinda. It was a strong company position. With tanks in support being pinned down and the other company losing direction, virtually a company versus company were pitched. Under heavy fire of medium machine gun (MMG), the Company reached target almost unharmed.The Indians panicked and deserted their defences. The same MMG was turned on to fleeing Indians who were taken for a duck shoot at dusk. A large amount of weapons including anti-tank weapons and automatics were seized. 35 were made prisoners.The then Major Abdul Rabb Niazi was immediately recommended for Sitara-i-Jurrat. In the morning, he was called upon by General Officer Commanding Sahibzada Yaqub Khan who remarked that you have literally butchered the Indian company. He was locally called as 'Victor of Jassoran' in the formation. The Indian MMG still rests as a war trophy in the unit.In 17 days war, he along with his unit travelled over 200 miles, took part in three major war fronts and was awarded Sitara-i-Jurrat.He holds place in the Army and Regimental Roll of Honour. His portrait and uniform hangs in his unit of which; he's considered as an icon. He later commanded it for a record three consecutive years.He can proudly say that he served his country well. A colour holder in hockey and football in his hay days, at 87 he's still as strong and resolute in fighting his knee and disc problems as ever. May Allah Almighty grant him health and long life, Ameen. My grand uncle like other brave sons and daughters of the soil. He is not only my hero but a National War Hero for he's part of our combined heritage.As long as Pakistan lives, he just like every other brave man or woman who has loyally worn the uniform and served his or her country will always remain part of its history.