Neeraj Jadaun, a superintendent of police in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state

In India, police officers need explicit permission to cross state borders.

"I am not a hero. I have taken oath to protect any Indian in danger

Similar small acts of heroism - of Hindus and Muslims standing together - have also begun to emerge.

Subhash Sharma, from Ashok Nagar, one of the worst-affected areas, described how he ran to help after mobs set a mosque on fire.

BBC Hindi's Faisal Mohammed also spoke to two neighbours - a Hindu and a Muslim - from the Vijay park area in Maujpur, one of the areas worst-affected by the violence.



The two described how they rallied their neighbours to chase away a mob that had been burning vehicles and shattering windows in the vicinity.