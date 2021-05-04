Hermes 450 Records Itself Being Shot Down By MiG-29

Video from the, recorded in April 2008, shows a Georgian Hermes 450 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) being shot down by a Russian MiG-29 fighter aircraft.The Georgians reportedly had three Hermes 450 UAVs shot down over the contested Abkhazia region during the war, the other two were destroyed by Russian ground-to-air fire.The Elbit Hermes 450 is an Israeli-developed, medium-sized multi-payload unmanned aerial vehicle designed for 20 plus hours-long endurance missions. While it is not an "armed" drone per say, it is able to be fitted with electronic warfare technology that has the potential to damage enemy communications, radar, and navigation systems.