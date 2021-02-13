What's new

Heritage of Pakistani Rajputs

I am a Pakistani Rajput. My ancestors came here from Ludhiana Punjab. We are called Korrewa Rajput. Our lands were so vast that if you were to ride on a horse from one end of the land then you won't be able to reach to the other end, you and horse will get tired. Both of my parents hail from families of feudal lords. We sacrificed all of our wealth and land to migrate to Pakistan. No amount of wealth and land is more precious to us than Quaid-e-Azam's dream of Pakistan. Pakistan Zindabad! :pakistan:
Ain't that right @PAKISTANFOREVER ?
 
