I’ve been listening to Scotty Kilmer for years. He’s very knowledgeable about cars and makes good videos. His favorite brands, as everyone knows, are Toyota and Lexus.



Lately he’s starting giving clickbait titles to his videos which I find annoying.



In this video the only problem with Honda he finds is that the Civic doesn’t have a manual door lock. Otherwise he says it’s a good solid car with nothing wrong with it. After Toyota, Honda is probably one of his favorite brands.