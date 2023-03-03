beijingwalker
Here's Why China Can Build High-speed Rail But California Can't
It's not what the video says, check it out and know the reason.
If it's true why this?Authoritarianism sure has its advantages.
For propaganda purposes obviously.If it's true why this?
Chinese city builds bridge around house after owner refuses to movethe nailed houses can turn into homestay for tired travellers.defence.pk
Are average Anericans like this moron that is totally ignorant or choose to be ignorant about anything in China, what made up stupid excuses, why not say China can build HSR becos it is a slave state and thats all.
Here's Why China Can Build High-speed Rail But California Can't
You clearly don't live in CaliforniaBecause California does not need it as badly as China does?
For 17 years? I m in Beijing and Beijing also has many "Nail houses", do you really believe this viral Chinese phrase was just invented for propaganda purpose? lol, none is so blind as those who refuse to see.For propaganda purposes obviously.
Yes, Chinese do this just to please you foreign slum Indians.For propaganda purposes obviously.
US navy chief last week said US navy can't match China's navy shipbuilding juggernaut because China is using slave labor.Are average Anericans like this moron that is totally ignorant or choose to be ignorant about anything in China, what made up stupid excuses, why not say China can build HSR becos it is a slave state and thats all.
I think thats the mentality of majority Americans these days.US navy chief last week said US navy can't match China's navy shipbuilding might because China is using slave labor.
And Indians, they can always find pathetic excuses for their various failures, the safe one is blaming China.I think thats the mentality of majority Americans these days.
They want to put down Chinese even more desperately than the Americans.And Indians, they can always find pathetic excuses for their various failures, the safe one is blaming China.