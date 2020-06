Here's Why All's Not Well for India on the Ladakh Front

The Pakistan Army’s strategic objective for a localised war in north Ladakh could be to provide depth to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC);

The political objective could be to make India’s hold over the Kashmir Valley more tenuous;

The military objective could be to force the Indian Army out of the Siachen Glacier; and

The diplomatic objective could be to draw the international community’s attention to the possibility of a full-scale war between adversaries with nuclear weapons.