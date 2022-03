Here's Who REALLY Won the War in Afghanistan

Hi,



The USA won the war in AFG resulting in its weapons producing wing becoming extraordinarily stronger and beyond reach.



It found and invented new ways to kill civilians thru contract workers and yet not being blamed for war crime.



It used the afghan war to start a war in Iraq and decimate that nation---then it moved onto Libya and then to Syria.



For some reason, Pakistan slipped thru its grip.



You kids are so clueless and innocent.