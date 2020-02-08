Here’s what China is doing in Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan. It doesn’t look good for India

New Delhi is worried that S. Asia, once very much under its spell, could be slipping from its grasp. The key lies in PM Modi’s charisma now.

Here’s what China is doing in Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan. It doesn’t look good for India New Delhi is worried that S. Asia, once very much under its spell, could be slipping from its grasp. The key lies in PM Modi’s charisma now.

Bangladesh sends a message

A break in ties

Time is now