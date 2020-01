Seems the median home in the US is pretty nice.



Here's the typical home price in every state — and what you can actually get for that money

51. West Virginia - $108,236

50. Mississippi - $126,502

49. Arkansas - $128,101

48. Oklahoma - $128,934

47. Alabama - $138,975

46. Kentucky - $146,871

45. Ohio - $150,374

44. Kansas - $150,657

43. Iowa - $152,885

42. Indiana - $155,640

41. Missouri - $162,464

40. Louisiana - $166,565