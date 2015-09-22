Here’s the Breakdown of Performance Efficiency in Pakistani Power Plants in 2019
National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has recently released the State of Industry Report 2019.
According to the report, Pakistan’s total installed power generation capacity has increased to 39,145 MW in 2019 as against the 35,979 MW of 2018.
Here is a detailed performance breakdown of both public and private generation sectors.
GENCO-I Jamshoro Power Company Limited
Like 2018, the installed generation capacity of power stations of GENCO-I of 1024 MW remained unchanged in 2019 as well.
GENCO-I produced 917.28 GWh energy in 2019 against the 1887 GWh of last year, recording a decrease of 970 GWh.
The net efficiency of GENCO-I during 2019 also reduced to 26.71% for TPS Jamshoro and 23.13% for GTPS Kotri in comparison to 27.46% and 25.19% respectively from 2018.
In 2019, TPS Jamshoro and GTPS Kotri recorded a capacity factor of 57.38% and 56.20% respectively due to outages and several maintenance issues
NEPRA has declared the performance of GENCO-I as unsatisfactory.
GENCO-II Central Power Generation Company Limited
Like 2018, the installed generation capacity of power stations of GENCO-II of 2402 MW remained unchanged in 2019 as well.
GENCO-II produced 9,385 GWh energy in 2019 against the 8,775 GWh of last year, recording an increase of 610 GWh.
In 2019, the 747 MW CCPP Guddu reported a capacity factor of 106.83% while its net efficiency remained at 47.03% against the guaranteed 54.4%. The efficiency of GENCO-II’s other power plants remained between 24% and 35% in 2019.
For several years, GENCO-II has been unable to fully utilize all of its power plants due to maintenance issues, forced outages, fuel constraints, and rehabilitation activities.
NEPRA has declared the performance of GENCO-II as unsatisfactory.
GENCO-III Northern Power Generation Company Limited
Like 2018, the installed generation capacity of power stations of GENCO-III of 2061 MW remained unchanged in 2019 as well.
GENCO-III produced 2716 GWh energy in 2019 against the 5871 GWh of last year, recording a staggering decrease of 3155 GWh.
TPS Muzaffargarh, SPS Faisalabad, GTPS Faisalabad, and Nandipur power plants all registered extremely low overall net efficiencies in 2019.
Capacity utilization factors for TPS Muzaffargarh remained 7.97%, 0% for SPS Faisalabad, 15.74% for GTPS Faisalabad, and 39.10% for Nandipur power plant in 2019.
Nandipur power plant registered a net efficiency of 46% in 2019 which in comparison is considerably low to the guaranteed 49% on gas fuel.
NEPRA has declared the performance of GENCO-III as unsatisfactory.
GENCO-IV Lakhra Power Generation Company Limited
The total installed generation capacity of 3 power stations of GENCO-IV has been recorded as 150 MW in 2019.
GENCO-IV produced 0 GWh energy in 2019 against the 3.39 GWh of last year. Its utilization factor has been noted as 0% during 2019.
Nuclear (CHASNUPP-I, II, III & IV) and KANUPP
The total installed generation capacity of nuclear power plants connected with NTDC’s system remained unchanged in 2019 as well and has been reported as 1467MW.
Nuclear power plants produced 9,136 GWh energy in 2019 against the 9,051 GWh of last year, recording an increase of 85 GWh.
NEPRA has declared the performance of nuclear power plants connected with NTDC’s system as satisfactory.
Hydropower
WAPDA’s total installed hydropower generation capacity during 2019 has been increased to 9389 MW.
Golen Gol HPP with a capacity of 108 MW and Tarbela 4th Extension with a capacity of 1,410 MW were added to the national grid last year.
In 2019, hydropower plants produced 31,168 GWh of energy against the 4,217 GWh of that of the previous year, recording a massive increase of 26,951 GWh. The hydropower IPPs also contributed 810 GWh more energy in 2019 against that of 2018.
The overall pattern of hydropower production in 2019 recorded a downward trend in comparison to that of 2018 due to seasonal variations and water flows.
NEPRA has declared the performance of major hydropower plants including Mangla and Tarbela as satisfactory.
Renewables
Wind
With the addition of 200 MW wind power to the national grid, Pakistan’s total wind power capacity increased to 1248 MW in 2019.
50 MW Tricon Boston Consulting-A, 50 MW Tricon Boston Consulting-B, 50 MW Tricon Boston Consulting-C and 50 MW Zephyr Power wind-based power plants were inducted in the NTDC system last year.
In 2019, wind-based power plants produced 3,231 GWh of energy against the 2,145 GWh from 2018, registering an increase of 1,086 GWh.
Bagasse
58 MW increase in the bagasse generation capacity has been noted in 2019, taking the total bagasse-based power plants in the NTDC system to 369 MW.
36 MW Almoiz Industries and 22 MW Chanar Energy were added to the NTDC system last year.
Overall, bagasse-based power plants produced 832 GWh of energy in 2019.
Solar
No new solar energy project has been added to the NTDC system in 2019.
Solar power plants produced 714 GWh of energy in 2019 in comparison to the 702 GWh of that of 2018.
Bagasse/Coal:
No power was produced by the bagasse/coal-fired Fatima Energy Limited power plant in 2019.
Private Sector (Independent Power Producers)
After the induction of coal-fired 1,320 MW China Power Hub Plant and 330 MW Engro Thar Energy Power Plant, the total installed capacities of thermal IPPs connected with the NTDC system in 2019 increased to 16,946 MW.
The thermal IPPs connected with the NTDC system produced 62,598 GWh energy in 2019 in comparison to 62,434 GWh of 2018, registering an increase of 164 GWh.
