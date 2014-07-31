What's new

Here's exactly how Biden's $2 trillion of infrastructure spending breaks down

1617285351648.png


The package is focused on job creation, traditional infrastructure spending, and investment in many other things that stand to redefine infrastructure as a political issue, such as funding for care workers, as well as incentives for childcare to be provided at American workplaces. Biden plans to couple it with a tax increase for corporations, meant to offset the bill's spending over 15 years.

Here's how the spending will break down.

Transportation
  • $621 billion for transportation includes:
    • $115 billion for modernizing roads, highways, and bridges
    • $20 billion for road safety
    • $85 billion for public transit
    • $80 billion for Amtrak and freight rail service
    • $174 billion for electric vehicles
    • $25 billion for airports
    • $17 billion for ports
    • $20 billion for neighborhoods historically excluded from transportation investments
    • $25 billion to fund new projects
    • $50 billion for infrastructure resilience, with a special emphasis on more vulnerable areas
Water
  • $111 billion for water infrastructure includes:
    • $45 billion towards fully eliminating lead pipes through various programs
    • $56 billion in loans and grants to help modernize water systems around the country
    • $10 billion for monitoring and fixing substances in drinking water
Broadband and power
  • $100 billion for broadband
    • This would build out infrastructure for 100% coverage and would specifically allocate funds for tribal lands
    • It would also seek to reduce broadband pricing
  • $100 billion for power infrastructure includes:
    • $16 billion towards plugging old wells and cleaning up abandoned mines
    • $5 billion towards revamping former industrial and energy sites
    • $10 billion for the creation of a Civilian Climate Corps
Housing and education
  • $213 billion for creating and retrofitting over 2 million housing units, with a $40 billion investment in public housing infrastructure
  • $100 billion for upgrading and building public schools
  • $12 billion for community college infrastructure
  • $25 billion for upgrading childcare facilities and making it more widely accessible
    • This is accompanied by a tax credit to incentivize building childcare at Americans' places of work
  • $18 billion to modernize Veterans Affairs hospitals, as well as $10 billion for federal buildings
  • $400 billion towards home/community care for the elderly and disabled
    • This would expand access, and seek to improve wages, benefits, and unionization for workers in the industry.
Research and development
  • $180 billion towards R&D includes:
    • $50 billion for the National Science Foundation
    • $30 billion for innovation and job creation R&D
    • $40 billion in upgrading research infrastructure, with half allocated to Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs) as well as "Minority Serving Institutions" (MSIs)
    • $10 billion for those HBCUs and MSIs, as well as $15 billion to create over 200 centers at them to serve as research incubators
    • $35 billion in climate research and development
Manufacturing and labor
  • $300 billion for American manufacturing and small business
    • $50 billion for a new office for a new office focused on domestic industry
    • $50 billion for research and manufacturing for semiconductors
    • $30 billion to create new jobs and fend off losses during future pandemics
    • $46 billion for federal buying, with an emphasis on various clean technologies
    • $20 billion for regional innovation hubs
    • $14 billion towards increasing competitiveness through technological advances
    • $52 billion to domestic manufacturers
    • $31 billion for programs providing credit, R&D funding, and venture capital to small businesses
    • $5 billion to create a new "Rural Partnership Program," aimed at supporting local rural efforts
  • $100 billion for workforce development includes:
    • $40 billion towards career services and training for workers who have lost jobs
    • $12 billion in targeted funding towards "workers facing some of the greatest challenges," prioritizing underserved and hard hit communities, with $5 billion towards "evidence-based community violence prevention programs"
    • $48 billion towards worker protection and development infrastructure, including an expansion of apprenticeships, with a particular emphasis on women and people of color
www.businessinsider.com

Joe Biden is announcing the first part of his infrastructure package today. Here's how it will spend $2 trillion on roads, bridges, and much more.
