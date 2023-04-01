Here’s every electric vehicle that currently qualifies for the [$7,500] US federal tax credit

Hamartia Antidote
New Federal Tax Credits in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Federal tax credit for EVs will remain at $7,500
- Timeline to qualify is extended a decade from January 2023 to December 2032
- Tax credit cap for automakers after they hit 200,000 EVs sold is eliminated, making GM, Tesla, and Toyota once again eligible
- The language in the bill indicates that the tax credit could be implemented at the point of sale instead of on taxes at the end of the fiscal year
- That means you can get your credit up front at the dealer, but these terms may not kick in until 2024
- In order to get the full tax credit, the EV must be assembles in North America and…
- Two binary pieces separate the full $7,500 credit meaning the vehicle either qualifies for each piece of the credit or it doesn’t
- $3,750 of the new credit is based upon the vehicle having at least 40% of its battery critical minerals from the United States or countries with a free trade agreement with the United States. This is a list of countries with free trade agreements with the US.
- The other $3,750 of the new credit is based on at least 50% of the battery components of the vehicle coming from the United States or countries with a free trade agreement with the US
- Note – these battery requirements are not being enforced until April 18, m2023 onward. More below.
- The 40% minerals requirement increases to 50% in 2024, 60% in 2025, 70% in 2026 and 80% in 2027
- The 50% battery components requirement increases to 60% in 2024, 70% in 2026, 80% in 2027, 90% in 2028 and 100% in 2029
- Beginning in 2025, any vehicle with battery minerals or components from a foreign entity of concern are excluded from the tax credit
- Qualifying EVs must also have a battery size of at least 7 kWh and a gross vehicle weight rating less than 14,000 pounds
- New federal tax credit of $4,000 for used EVs priced below $25k
- Subject to other requirements like lower annual income (see below)
- Revised credit applies to battery electric vehicles with an MSRP below $55,000
- Also includes zero-emission vans, SUVs, and trucks with MSRPs up to $80,000
- New credit also expands to commercial fleet customers
- Includes separate qualifications and limits
- The federal EV tax credit will be available to individuals reporting adjusted gross incomes of $150,000 or less, $225,000 for heads of households, or $300,000 for joint filers
- The new credit will also continue to apply to Plug-in Hybrid EVs (PHEVs) as long as they meet the same requirements outlined above
All-electric vehicles
|Make and Model
|MSRP Limit
|Full Tax Credit
|CADILLAC (GM)
|Lyriq (2022-2023)
|$80,000
|$,7500
|CHEVROLET (GM)
|Bolt EUV (2022-2023)
|$55,000
|$7,500
|Bolt EV (2022-2023)
|$55,000
|$7,500
|Silverado EV (2024)
|$80,000
|$7,500
|FORD
|F-150 Lightning (2022-2023)
|$80,000
|$7,500
|Mustang Mach-E (2022-2023)
|$80,000
|$7,500
|E-Transit (2022-2023)
|$80,000
|$7,500
|GENESIS
|GV70 Electrified (2024)
|$80,000
|$7,500
|NISSAN
|LEAF SV, S Plus, SL Plus (2021-2022)
|$55,000
|$7,500
|LEAF S / SV Plus (2021-2023)
|$55,000
|$7,500
|RIVIAN
|R1T (2022-2023)
|$80,000
|$7,500
|R1S (2022-2023)
|$80,000
|$7,500
|TESLA
|Model 3 RWD/Long Range/Performance (2022-2023)
|$55,000
|$7,500
|Model Y AWD/Long Range/Performance (2022- 2023)
|$80,000
|$7,500
|VOLKSWAGEN
|ID.4 / ID.4 S (2023)
|$80,000
|$7,500
|ID.4 Pro/Pro S (2023)
|$80,000
|$7,500
|ID.4 AWD Pro/AWD Pro S (2023)
|$80,000
|$7,500