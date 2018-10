Here we go again... Saudi Arabia’s investment delegation to reach Pakistan on 18th

https://nation.com.pk/15-Oct-2018/saudi-arabia-s-investment-delegation-to-reach-pakistan-on-18th



Coming back so soon. Could be promising.

ISLAMABAD - An investment and business delegation led by senior government functionaries from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will visit Pakistan by October 18 to negotiate on investment opportunities in different sectors.The investment and business delegation from KSA would negotiate with Pakistan side for increasing trade and investment infor enhancing cooperation between the two country, Secretary Commerce and textiles Muhammad Younas Dhaga told APP here on Sunday.“We proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to Saudi Arabia for increasing trade and business relation between both nations and they are agreed to further negotiate FTA after study."The Secretary Commerce said the Pakistan had proposed KSA to sign Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) before FTA to bring down the tariff lines between the two countries for enhancing trade and business relations.