Here Is Why The West No Longer Defames Chinese Vaccine

The test results of the Butantan Institute proved the excellent quality of Sinovac vaccine, which is in sharp contrast, with the negative evaluation of the Astra Zeneca vaccine in South Africa. Last month, Sinopharm's CEO confirmed that the inactivated vaccines from sinopharm could protect people, from mutated variants discovered in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil, and Cansino vaccine was also confirmed effective later for mutations, according to Academician Chen Wei, who developed that Cansino vaccine. Ideological prejudice may influence public opinions for a while, but the political noise cannot distort scientific results in the long run.