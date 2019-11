he likes to feel the grass tickling his buttocks as he defecates.



World Toilet Day this week is not a joke, but deadly serious

The lack of toilets costs lives. Just look at India

For years NGOs and the government have laboured to build toilets in the Indian countryside, only to find them unused. The idea of having a toilet in the home seemed repugnant. In “Maximum City”, a book published in 2005 by Suketu Mehta on life in the fast-growing megacity of Mumbai, a struggling would-be entrepreneur confides his pleasure in returning to his home village, because