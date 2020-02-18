Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Here Is Why India Hates China and Initiated The Border Fight
Thread starter
Beast
Start date
Today at 8:10 PM
B
Beast
ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
24,105
-38
56,309
Country
Location
Today at 8:10 PM
#1
Mugen
FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,609
2
4,084
Country
Location
47 minutes ago
#2
Is this a Chinese channel? I am wondering because if it is, it's stupid of them to display Kashmir as part of India, and link the Indus valley civilisation to it too.
Last edited:
41 minutes ago
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
scope
Feb 18, 2020
4
5
6
7
8
9
Replies
121
Views
16K
Mar 24, 2020
Oldman1
O
How I got into Chinese, and read Chinese, and enjoyed it when I was 65 years old about 5 years ago
shanlung
Dec 3, 2020
Replies
1
Views
476
Dec 7, 2020
shanlung
The good guns of Balochistan: Why fighters like Nawab Din Bugti dropped their pen and picked up guns
Path-Finder
Oct 3, 2018
Replies
6
Views
2K
Oct 5, 2018
R Wing
Interview with a Mujahid: Maj Gen Tajammal Hussain Malik from 2001
Yankee-stani
Apr 26, 2020
Replies
6
Views
2K
Jan 30, 2021
Indus Pakistan
A Muslim Response to White Nationalism and White Replacement
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Mar 22, 2019
2
3
4
5
Replies
61
Views
3K
Apr 9, 2019
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Modi presses ahead with $1.8 billion parliament renovation even as Covid-19 ravages India
Latest: Maira La
A moment ago
Central & South Asia
U.S. General Worried About China's Efforts to Establish Military Base on Africa's West Coast
Latest: lcloo
A moment ago
China & Far East
Goosebumps Hundreds of Israelis chant ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ pray for India’s recovery against COVID19
Latest: INDIAPOSITIVE
A moment ago
Central & South Asia
Amazon Adds Pakistan to Approved Seller List: Sunny Ali
Latest: Metal 0-1
A moment ago
Pakistan Economy
US sanctions Karachi and Lahore based entities in Pakistan in retaliation for devastating cyberattack that crippled US Federal Government
Latest: Aspen
A moment ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
F-7P and F-7PG
Latest: syed_yusuf
4 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
B
MODP Year Book 2017-18
Latest: Bilal.
36 minutes ago
Pakistan Defence & Industry
Pakistan Army's VT-4 Main Battle Tank | Updates & Discussions
Latest: iLION12345_1
43 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Air Force | News & Discussions.
Latest: Windjammer
57 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: khanasifm
Today at 8:08 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Amazon Adds Pakistan to Approved Seller List: Sunny Ali
Latest: Metal 0-1
A moment ago
Pakistan Economy
US sanctions Karachi and Lahore based entities in Pakistan in retaliation for devastating cyberattack that crippled US Federal Government
Latest: Aspen
A moment ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Featured
Chinese firm awarded $355m Tarbela project
Latest: The Accountant
7 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
History of Sindh
Latest: ghazi52
29 minutes ago
Pakistan History
Which is Pakistan's most patriotic political Party and has Pakistan's best interests in mind?
Latest: Adecypher
29 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
B
KIA- Kachin soldiers shot down Myanmar military' Russian MI-35 with Chinese missile
Latest: Beast
Today at 5:35 PM
Military Forum
POF-X | A Modern 9mm Self Defense Weapon by Pakistan Ordnance Factories
Latest: Daghalodi
Today at 3:06 PM
Equipment & Gear
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
Today at 9:19 AM
Air Warfare
B-52 Simulated A Hypersonic Weapon Strike During Massive Alaskan War Games
Latest: F-22Raptor
Today at 5:37 AM
Air Warfare
FN Herstal launches its new FN EVOLYS ultralight machine gun 5.56 or 7.62mm caliber
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 4:33 AM
Equipment & Gear
Country Latest Posts
Type 055 DDG News & Discussions
Latest: TOTUU
A moment ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Featured
CENTCOM : Iran possesses one of most capable militaries in the Middle East
Latest: White and Green with M/S
11 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
N
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: NightStrike
18 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
S
India Army has over 1193 T-90 tanks. Another 464 by March 2025
Latest: Smarana Mitra
21 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
J
A Chinese's view of China-Bangladesh relations.
Latest: Jobless Jack
27 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
Central & South Asia
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom