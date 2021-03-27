What's new

Here is the response of "Let's Burry The Past" From Indian Army Chief

A lot has been said and written about recent speech by COAS Bajwa during security conference held in Islamabad. A 50/50 split was observed across the entire spectrum of society.

In my personal opinion some parts of the speech were not appropriate and oozed weakness. An army chief is not supposed to give these kind of statements. Maybe a side effect of getting too much involved in politics. An old tired looking general saying "lets burry the past" destroys overall morale.

It doesn't matter what kind of pressure was exerted on Pakistan and from where. These statements shouldn't have been given and especially at this point in time. It made Pakistan look as mighty as Bangladesh (no offense).

Some of the fellow members here might jump (they have done it before as well) and respond with...Do you want war. We can't fight war. Or how these statements have been a massive political victory of Pakistan and they have made Pakistan look soo nice in front of the whole world.


Here is the response from indian army chief.


 
Yep made them more bolder. The statement was not needed by him.
But anyway, what's done is done.
 
Lol that’s exactly how you offend someone, no offense part is secondary... why hide under it when it is your intention
 
