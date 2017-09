Here is how various refugee communities have fared in India

Chakma and Hajong refugees numbering nearly 100,000 and staying in the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh for around half a century now will get Indian citizenship.

They fled after their land was submerged by the Kaptai dam in the 1960s and after facing religious persecution.

According to the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), India had a refugee population of just over 2 lakh by end of 2015. India has given shelter to Tibetans, Chakmas from Bangladesh, and refugees from Afghanistan, Sri Lanka etc.

Every year, hundreds, if not thousands of Tibetans register in India as refugees.

Tibetans born between January 26, 1950, to July 1, 1987 are considered Indians by birth and can apply for passports.

they have to forfeit any privileges or benefits from the Central Tibetan Administration for that. They will also have to leave designated Tibetan settlements if they are residing in them. They will also have to forfeit subsidies that come with a refugee certificate (RC) which is renewed on a yearly basis.

official estimates

10 million refugees

some of them later returned to their homes in Bangladesh, the majority chose to assimilate within India

India has at least 400 settlements of Pakistani Hindu refugees.

India on regular occasions has accepted pleas of refuge from persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan.

The condition of the refugees in India, though vastly better from what they escaped in Pakistan, is not rosy.

After the Afghan-Soviet war that lasted from 1979-1989, around 60,000 refugees from Afghanistan had arrived in India.

Around a lakh Sri Lankan Tamils currently live in India with most having arrived during or around the time of the Sri Lankan civil war.