Here is a video from horse's mouth. Not PRC propaganda or wumao.

Lawrence B. Wilkerson is a retired United States Army Colonel and former chief of staff to United States Secretary of State Colin Powell. Video from Ron Paul institute Pacific Dialogue.
Transcript of the video.
We're in Afghanistan as we were in Germany post WW II. Because it is the only hard power the United Stats has that sits proximate to the central belt and road initative of China that runs across Central Asia. If we had to impact that with military power. we are in position to do so in Afghanistan.
Second reason we're there is because we're cheek and jaw with the potentially most unstable nuclear stockpile on the face of the earth in Pakistan. We wanna be able to leap on that stockpile and stabilize it, if necessary.
The third reason we're there is because there are 20 million Uygurs. If the CIA has to mount an operation using those Uygurs as Erdogan has done in Turkey against Assasd. There are 20,000 of them ended up with living in Syria right now. Well, the CIA would want to desabilize China. That would be the best way to do it to form an unrest. and join with those Uygurs in pushing the Han Chinese in Beijing from internal places rather than external.