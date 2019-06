Here are the 40 new bills proposed by the Modi government in the first parliamentary session

Having secured a comfortable majority in the lower house, the government, in the first parliamentary session has proposed bills to replace the existing ordinances and amend the existing bills with enhanced revisions in their specifications.JUNE 22, 2019In its very first parliamentary session of the 17th Lok Sabha, the Modi government has proposed 40 new bills , exhibiting their commitment towards ushering in reforms and demonstrating their preparedness in doing so. The Bills belong to a wide range of topics- from women safety(triple talaq) to children protection, from the Motor Vehicles Act to River Water Disputes Act, from the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act to The Human Rights Protection Act and several others.Some of these bills are being already implemented by the dint of ordinances but having secured a comfortable majority in the lower house, the government, in the first parliamentary session has proposed bills to replace the existing ordinances and amend the existing bills with enhanced revisions in their specifications. Here are the 40 new bills proposed by the Modi government:1.The bill is meant to give effect to tax proposals for the year 2019-2020.2.The bill seeks to replace an ordinance and amend the Homeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 which sets up the Central Council of Homeopathy. The Central Council is responsible for regulating homoeopathic education and practice in the country.3.The bill endeavours to amend the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005 that provides for the establishment, development and management of Special Economic Zones for the promotion of exports. This bill also seeks to replace the current ordinance.4.It is proposed to bring in amendments in the certain sections of the Companies Act, 2013. The bill is intended to replace the ordinance in place.5.The Modi government plans to replace the ordinance with this bill. The bill seeks to amend the Aadhar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016 and further to amend the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.6.In order to tackle the unregulated deposit-taking schemes, the Modi government plans to enact Central legislation. If passed, this too will replace the existing ordinance.7.The bill plans to supersede the Medical Council of India and provide the administrative control to a Board of Governors. This bill will replace the extant ordinance.8.: This bill aims to bring those living in the areas abutting International Border within the scope of Reservation at par with people living in regions close to Actual Line of Control.9.Fulfilling its commitment to protecting the rights of Muslim women, the Modi government proposes to replace the ordinance with a bill to safeguard the rights of Muslim women and to proscribe divorce by pronouncing talaq by their husbands and matters related therewith.10.With the aim of resolving arbitration quickly and efficiently, the bill proposed by the government plans to establish an institution named as New Delhi International Arbitration Centre(NDIAC) for the better management of arbitration in the country and declare the Institute of national importance.11.The bill aims to bring socially and educationally backward classes including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes under the ambit of reservations for the teaching positions in central educational institutes.12.Legislating this bill will enhance the criteria for classifying ‘major airport’ from the present ‘one and a half million’ per annum and the authority will adopt the tariff in respect of an airport if such tariff has been notified by the Central Government as a part of bidding document or has been decided through transparent process of bidding pursuant to the guidelines issued by the government.13.The bill provides for meeting the standards and recommended practices laid down by ICAO for safety and security oversight function.14.New NIDs are being planned to be set up at Bhopal, Vijayawada, Kurukshetra and Johrat within the scope of NID Act, 2014.15.The bill seeks to enhance the protection to the customers.16.The bill envisions to make the trust apolitical and grant powers to the Central Government to remove nominated members if it desires to do so.17.The government plans to bolster the protection of the personal data of the citizens and propel the growth of the digital economy.18.The bill seeks to amend certain sections of the IT ACT, 2000 relating to powers to investigate and merger of the Cyber Appellate Tribunal with TDSAT.19.It will aide orderly growth of the chit funds sector to provide greater financial access to the people to other financial products.20.If legislated the bill will supplant Medical Council of India (MCI) with the National Medical Commission (NMC).21.It will delete certain provisions from the Dentists Act, 1948 and remove redundancy.22.The bill aims to regulate the practice of surrogacy by constituting National and State Surrogacy Boards and appointment of authorities overseeing the regulation.23.The bill provides to include the chairperson of the NCBC, the chairperson of the NCPR and the chief commissioner of the PWD as Member of the Commission. It also seeks to add woman member in the composition of the Commission and enlarge the scope and selection of the Chairperson of the NHRC and SHRC. In addition to this, it will also incorporate a mechanism to deal with Human Rights violations in UTs and enhanced powers to the concerned authorities.24.It aims to make the legal framework for investigation and prosecution of offences relating to terrorism more robust by amending the existing sections and inserting new clauses in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.25.Similar to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, this bill endeavours to strengthen the legal framework for investigation and prosecution of offences relating to terrorism by altering the existing sections and inserting new clauses in the NIA Act, 2008.26.The bill aims to synchronise efforts of different organisations and converge their efforts in the field of Disaster Management.27.The enactment of the bill will provide summary eviction procedures for the purpose of eviction of unauthorised occupants from Government accommodation.28.The bill seeks to merge laws from the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, The Payment of Wages Act, 1936, The Payment of Bonus Act, 1965 and The Equal Remuneration Act, 1976.29.The Modi government plans to introduce proxy voting by overseas voters through the enactment of this bill.30.The bill seeks to further amend the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.31.The government plans to alter certain provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 to ensure public safety, enhancement of penalties, improving customer care facility.32.The bill conscripts registration compulsory, regardless of the term of the lease of the immovable property. Thus, a property leased out for less than a year will have to be duly registered.33.The bill plans to regulate the application of DNA Technology used to determine the identity of certain individuals including victims, offenders, suspects, under trials and establish a DNA Regulatory Board to carry out the functions and responsibilities assigned to it through the said Bill.34.The bill provides protection to the persons of Transgender origin and deals with matters related to their welfare.35.With the aim of resolving the vexing issues of River water disputes between neighbouring states, the government plans to streamline the water disputes by constituting standalone Tribunal with the permanent establishment and permanent office space and infrastructure.36.Prevention and mitigation of dam-related disasters through proper and efficient monitoring and inspection, operation and maintenance of all dams in India for their safe and smooth functioning.37.The government plans to save the vulnerable people from the scourge of Trafficking and ensuring timely prosecution of the culprits.38.The bill aims to seek amplified punishment for offences such as child pornography, sexual abuse of the children and with the virtue of stricter punishment, the bill intends to provide the provisions as a deterrent to the various criminal offences committed against children.39.The Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 states that the adoption of a child is final on the issuance of an adoption order by the court. The bill says that instead of the court, the local district magistrate will have the power to issue such adoption orders.40.The bill is meant to establish a new Central University and Central Tribal University in the state of Andhra Pradesh.