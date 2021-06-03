Hensoldt to equip South African Navy with SharpEye Mk11 radar

According to a press release published by Hensoldt UK on June 2, 2021, the firm is pleased to announce the supply of radar sensor suites consisting of Kelvin Hughes Mk11 S and X Band SharpEye radar systems to the South African Navy (SAN) for three Multi-Mission Inshore Patrol Vessels built by the Damen Shipyards Cape Town, South Africa.These vessels, SAN MMIPV’s, will protect the coasts of the Republic of South Africa from such threats as piracy and illegal fishing. The SharpEye Mk11 range were an ideal choice for these demanding applications.The SharpEye Mk11 radars are approved by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and are installed in conjunction with an OSI integrated navigation bridge system. The radars will provide a navigation and surface surveillance capability.The solid-state SharpEye transceivers are located upmast in the carbon composite turning unit housing and bring additional benefits such as ease of installation and high reliability. The use of a direct drive motor system, rather than a traditional antenna rotator gearbox, reduces maintenance costs.The 62 x 11-meter MMIPVs will be the first Damen Sea Axe vessels to operate in South Africa. The Sea Axe is a Damen patented design offering exceptional seakeeping behavior. The straight-edged, ax-shaped bow cuts through the water, minimizing slamming for improved safety and comfort on board and significantly reduced fuel consumption and emissions.The naval vessels will contribute to South Africa’s maritime security in augmenting the country’s capability to respond effectively, rapidly, and cost-efficiently to threats such as illegal trafficking and fishing.Hensoldt already equips the two Polish Navy Kormoran II-class minehunters with the SharpEye Radar.