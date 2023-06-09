Henan vs Xinijiang: Outcry on the Chinese social media, "the same exam, but different fate." Blatant regional discrimination in Gaokao

This Uyghur girl posted the result of her post graduate entrance exam, her score is very low but still passed the exam admission line set by the government for Xinjiang minorities while the same score will be far from the admission line in other parts of China. Many netizens complained about this injustice after watching her previous vlog and some said something that really upset this Uyghur girl so she decided to post this video to explain.She thanked the government for this preferential policy and insists this is the government policy for decades, people should calmly look at this issue and not get too emotional.The same preferential policy also applies to national civil servant exam. Civil servant jobs now are the most sought after jobs in China, tens of million young college graduates apply and take a national exam for these jobs but only very few can get one,Civil servant jobs are known for being highly paid, stable with lots of bonuses, social , medical and housing benefits and vacations. A dream job in China.