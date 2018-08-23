/ Register

HEMA vs Kenjutsu

Discussion in 'Military History & Tactics' started by Georg, Aug 23, 2018 at 2:51 AM.

    Georg

    Georg FULL MEMBER

    interesting compare between HEMA (Historical European Martial Arts) and Kenjutsu

    or with other words, German longsword fencing vs Katana fencing...
    Most people today belive european knights were unskilled brutal fighter only looking for the deadly blow without any skills in fencing...and that the japanese Samurai with their Katana fighting skills were far superior...
    The true is in Europe they had better swords of higher quality almost 500years earlyer and the oldest still existing book about sword fight and instructions was writen in Germany and is today shown in the UK in a museum...
    Here two guys present the style against each other... HEMA and Kenjutsu have more similaritys than differents... the little differents are mainly because of the slight differents of the swords...
    It is amazing that today so much nonsens is spread around the world about knights and Samurai...
    Enjoy
     
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    The people who say that samurai were better than knights are wrong. Sword fighting is an art and every style has its tricks it is just things change after Bruce Lee came to Hollywood.
     
    khansaheeb

    khansaheeb SENIOR MEMBER

    At the end of the day there are many factors that determine who will win:-
    1. Skill
    2. Stamina
    3. Will
    4. State of mind
    5. Your opposition

    But the Shaolin monks are formidable adversaries too. Where the European swordsmen would have lost out would have been due to lack of hand to hand combat skills and the range of on body weaponry on the Samurais.
     
