HEMA vs Kenjutsu

interesting compare between HEMA (Historical European Martial Arts) and Kenjutsuor with other words, German longsword fencing vs Katana fencing...Most people today belive european knights were unskilled brutal fighter only looking for the deadly blow without any skills in fencing...and that the japanese Samurai with their Katana fighting skills were far superior...The true is in Europe they had better swords of higher quality almost 500years earlyer and the oldest still existing book about sword fight and instructions was writen in Germany and is today shown in the UK in a museum...Here two guys present the style against each other... HEMA and Kenjutsu have more similaritys than differents... the little differents are mainly because of the slight differents of the swords...It is amazing that today so much nonsens is spread around the world about knights and Samurai...Enjoy