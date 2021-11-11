What's new

Helpline number 911 becomes functional

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
68,136
77
108,865
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Helpline number 911 becomes functional

Kalbe Ali
November 11, 2021



Rescue 1122 officials demonstrate their skills during the Inter-district Rescue Challenge at the Rescue 1122 office in Aziz Bhatti Town, Sargodha. — APP/File


Rescue 1122 officials demonstrate their skills during the Inter-district Rescue Challenge at the Rescue 1122 office in Aziz Bhatti Town, Sargodha. — APP


ISLAMABAD: The unified helpline number 911 has become functional and is expected to be inaugurated by the prime minister this month.

“The caller will only have to dial 911 and it will be routed to the concerned emergency response department,” said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hamza Shafqaat.

He said there were several emergency numbers operating in Islamabad which confused people, but this number would help address the issue.

At present, the emergency rescue service is 1122, fire service is 16, police helpline is 15 while Covid-19 helpline is 1166. “It is hard for a person to dial the right number when in emergency,” he added.

The integrated service has been developed by the National Telecommunications Corporation (NTC) and will be operational under the interior ministry. Information Technology Minister Syed Aminul Haq told Dawn that the unified and one window access to all emergency services was a joint venture of his ministry and the interior ministry.

“The prime minister had given directives for such a service after the Lahore Motorway rape case; the victim dialed some helpline numbers but the response she got was that the area did not fall in their jurisdiction,” the minister said.

“The concept is very simple — the caller will dial 911 and the staff there will divert the call to the relevant emergency response department,” Mr Haq said.

Published in Dawn, November 11th, 2021
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
68,136
77
108,865
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
All emergency call numbers being merged into 911
The Newspaper's Staff Reporter
Published August 28, 2021


A file photo of Federal IT Minister Syed Aminul Haq. — Photo courtesy Aminul Haq Twitter


ISLAMABAD: As part of the Digital Pakistan initiative, all emergency response numbers will be merged into 911 helpline across the country.

The Ministry of Information Technology has finalised the roadmap for the launch of a unified emergency helpline to be called PEHEL-911. The pilot project is set to be launched in Islamabad with backup at Lahore.

IT Minister Syed Aminul Haq said that unified and one window access to all emergency services would be a joint venture of his ministry and the interior ministry.

“While we will provide technical support and develop the backend infrastructure, the interior ministry will ensure its implementation by forging coordination among various emergency response services at federal and provincial level,” Mr Haq added.

Pilot project to be launched in Islamabad in two months
Click to expand...
Currently there are different phone numbers for various emergency services, including fire brigade, police, health assistance, disaster recovery, motorway police etc. However, under the project the person in need will only dial 911 and the call centre will forward the call to relevant government agency. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has allocated the code 911 to the PEHEL.

The project is being executed by National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) and the Digital Pakistan initiative of the IT ministry.

The 911 Islamabad call centre is expected to be operational in two months.

An official of the IT ministry said that testing of integrations of calls with the mobile and landline phone operators had been completed and some software applications were being developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB) in coordination with the NTC.

“The establishment of the first one window call centre is challenging, but replicating the experience of PEHEL- 911 in the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will be easy,” the minister said. The project paper shows that the Safe City Islamabad control room will be converted into PEHEL-911 call centre. In the first phase a control room with 100 call agent seats will be established and the number of call agent seats will be increased as per the need to operate round the clock.

The interior ministry is coordinating with the provinces for establishment of control rooms, and the governments of Punjab, AJK, GB and Balochistan have already allocated control rooms. However, KPK and Sindh governments have committed to allocate control rooms.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom