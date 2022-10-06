What's new

help with driving license (karachi)

Hi,
My learners permit is about to expire next week.
I'm thinking of applying for the license now.
I'm not sure if theres going to be questions or a test, can anyone tell me what I should expect and what I should prepare for in general before applying for the license appointment?
 
In Punjab there was a MCQs type test and a simple driving test, reversing the car along a turn. I think there's a book you can get that can help you prepare for the test.

Don't worry there'll be other people there with more information, just follow them.
 
get 4000rs ask any traffic sergeant their done,
Test will be a physical, eye sight, a Written test and then to finish it all a small Course 100 feet long with a revere parking between cone.
From Clifton driving license office.
for written test you can study small traffic rule book then thier is mcq with some q and a
 

