Help with DHL?

T

TheNoob

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 7, 2013
3,171
0
1,967
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hey guys,
I've been trying to send something via DHL for a warranty claim. (It a $200 keyboard).
Gone faulty n stuff so I wanted to RMA It, the customer support gave me a DHL WayBill.

I used it and DHL called me the next day that the package can not go through without any person name on the waybill.
The CS only gives out waybills that are generated per ticket numbers instead of names for their receiving consignments.

Unfortunately, tried to get a new waybill n a name from them and they couldn't help but provided me another waybill to give it another shot.

Any idea how to get the package across without this "Must have consignee name" bollocks?


Destination is Taiwan.
 
