I am a doctor and every day I treat people suffering from life-threatening to common diseases. Occasionally, I fail to save someone from dying while many times, I am able to see my patients recovered, healthy, and kicking over time.There have been cases where my treatment, reinforced by costly medicines, has saved young and old lives; there have been instances when my best efforts have failed to keep patients alive. That is what life is. There have, however, been certain instances when innocent people died just because of their attendants’ inability to afford the costly medicines. These deaths grieve me and I feel the world killed them and the whole world is guilty of letting them go.I believe doctors’ attention and medicines can heal the wounds but poverty can be a hindrance to their recovery route.Read more: Why don’t doctors recommend non-drug treatments? Being familiar to patients’ financial miseries, I have launched a ‘help-the-patients’ campaign with my own sources and friends’ help.The journey started last year in the summer when one day, while at work, I noticed a patient of Hepatitis C, reluctant to go for monthly interferons. When I dug into the issue, I found the patient was also suffering from chronic poverty. I decided to help the patient. I invited my friends and colleagues to share the pain. The response was riveting. Money started pouring in. I, with my friends, set up a stall at a local college funfair event and collected Rs 51,000. Many people offered to sponsor the patient.Since then, we have helped more than 200 patients visiting the Peshawar hospitals.The element of philanthropy, generosity, and empathy is in abundance, and the only thing which they need is transparency, clarity, and trust. Following these principles, I have gained the trust of a group of over 50 people, who are ready to help the needy patients.Read more: Snake venom is a cure for heart disease patients: No aspirin, no side-effects! The government does not, and cannot, help all poor patients. Those who can afford, ought to help the poor because money is not everything. The greatest form of wealth is a human connection and human interaction. It’s one of most influential currencies in the world. We never know if the next great is a homeless sick, waiting on the streets, to be recognized. If we don’t help these people, we may never see the great value that some could bring to making our world a better place.Whenever I come across a patient in need of money for their treatment, I get an estimate of the treatment and share it with friends on social media.