Salam,I am researching about the Pakistani Narrative regarding Partition, in a perhaps more chronological manner because i want to understand the reasons and signs which prompted the muslims of present day Pakistan and Bangladesh to pursue partition/independence in 1947. What were the tell tale signs, and factors which influenced these events? When did this rift and distrust began. What made people like Jinnah, Allama Iqbal , Sir syed Ahmed Khan etc etc go from supporting Hindu-Muslim bhai bhai to realizing the importance for the creation of a separate muslim state. Was there any role of Veer Sarvarkar and his radical organization that we do not know of?Maybe these are a lot of questions to ask at a time, by i want to know the proper Pakistani Narrative to these things. So, if any of the well informed members have any time to spare, i would really appreciate if you'd help me learn. Or if you had any links and docs that contain the information i am looking for, i will highly appreciate that too!As much knowledge as possible is appreciated. Thank you.