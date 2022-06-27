What's new

Help Needed - Sub Forum Sort by Date

Orca

Orca

FULL MEMBER
Nov 30, 2016
603
0
951
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dear @WebMaster

I used to see threads by posting dates, usually i stick on defence.pk/threads/newest and can see all the posted threads in different sub forums in descending order

I want to see particular sub forums in thread posted by date and time in descending order, can you or anyone can help me out, i tried existing filters but no luck

1656321122091.png


i checked this filter with first and last message with ascending and descending order but no luck, threads are mixed up.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

RescueRanger
Forum decorum
Replies
3
Views
168
El Sidd
El Sidd
P
PMLN, PTI and other parties sub forum
2
Replies
24
Views
532
AgnosticIndian
A
C
  • Locked
  • Poll
Isn't your intellectual curiosity demanding a reasonable answer to Miaaaannnn! ?
Replies
1
Views
260
The Eagle
The Eagle
Foinikas
For mods and admins
2
Replies
20
Views
392
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
C
  • Locked
  • Poll
Should discussion be allowed on questions raised by Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza?
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
181
Views
6K
Kambojaric
Kambojaric

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom