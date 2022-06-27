Help Needed - Sub Forum Sort by Date

Dear @WebMaster
I used to see threads by posting dates, usually i stick on defence.pk/threads/newest and can see all the posted threads in different sub forums in descending order
I want to see particular sub forums in thread posted by date and time in descending order, can you or anyone can help me out, i tried existing filters but no luck
i checked this filter with first and last message with ascending and descending order but no luck, threads are mixed up.
