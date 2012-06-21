What's new

Help Needed- Gamers only!

Free Online Multiplayer Strategy Game | eRepublik

Please click the above link and please be my referred player and play the game till at least level 10. :( --I am not Zayyaf. I am his younger Brother. So I hope you guys don't hold grudges against him if something happens. :D

Tips and hints for the Game:
1. Start in countries like Brazil, China, USA or even Argentina and NOT IN PAKISTAN. Because Pakistan has the worst economy in the game and you will have only difficulties in the game.And the other countries will give you bonuses for the per unit produced.
2. Do not waste your GOLD at all. NEVER use gold for anything. Gold is the most important currency, so you are advised not to use it.
3. Gold should only be used for Buy/Upgrading companies. Do not use gold to buy raw product companies. Use gold to buy the factories like Food Factory or the Weapon Factory only. And to upgrade your Training Ground. Never use gold for training or any other thing.
4. Do not upgrade the companies till there is a discount available by the ERepublik team as "50% upgrade discounts" constantly appear once a month and you will have to just pay half the gold.
5. DO NOT use your energy bars at all. Save them for later. You will need them once you have strength at least above 2000. Trust me on this one. You don't want to waste those energy bars now.
6. Try to Upgrade your town center to Level 3 only. 300 maximum health is enough till you have reached level 25. Once you reach level 25 or once the company upgrade discounts are available, only then you should think of upgrading companies and upgrading the town center to level 4 and then level 5, not before that.
7. Do not make multi accounts. They will just ban you if you do. And even if you do make multies, try not to send gold between the accounts. :P

Hope you guys will enjoy the game!
 
Out of question, too many online games availables. I am curious, how do they gain profit in offering free-game services ?
 
there is always some thing important to buy- like crystals- coins- upgrades etc-
some spoilt and silly addicts buy them regularly in dollars--

fcuk you china of eRublik-
 
Wow! :D A lot of people started playing. Good job. :D Thanks. :D But I still need 2 more players please. And guys, please do as instructed, so that you can get many levels in your first day. I got to level 14 in my first day. So you can do better than that. :)
 

