Help needed!Buying courses on Udemy/Coursera via Debit Card

Hello there

i was trying to buy few courses on Udemy through my MCB debit card but the transaction was declined. I called helpline and they had no idea about it as well. Then i searched on google and found this.

propakistani.pk

How To Buy A Course On Udemy In Pakistan

These days, learning and working from home feels pretty awesome. Any association with Udemy by any chance? Here's How To Buy A Course On Udemy In Pakistan
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk

HBL: Visa/Master Debit/Credit Cards; UnionPay not yet confirmed.
Bank Al-Habib: Visa/Master Debit/Credit Cards.
Standard Chartered: All Cards applicable for any online transaction.
UBL: UBL Wiz Card applicable for Udemy transactions
Askari Bank Limited: Visa/Master Debit/Credit Cards all applicable for Udemy transaction

so i did a little more digging on twitter. Turns out HBL debit card doesnt work either ( the tweet was from 2020, same time as the article posted) so what is really the gurantee of the other debit cards, right?

can anyone in pakistan confirm which bank’s credit/debit cards are accepted by udemy/coursera/edx/udacity. Like they have actually purchased from these websites.

i’ll really appreciate the help.
Thanks alot.
 
You need to get your debit card activated for ecommerce first. Secondly get a credit card made. It is more easily accepted while doing forex transactions than a debit card.
I've bought udemy courses for refreshing my financial modelling skills & for learning Python coding using HBL credit cards.
 
A credit card, or a Visa-Debit might be your best bet. If not those, contact the website and ask if they accept prepaid cards, if so, what brand they accept.
 
