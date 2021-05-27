Help needed!Buying courses on Udemy/Coursera via Debit Card

Hello there
i was trying to buy few courses on Udemy through my MCB debit card but the transaction was declined. I called helpline and they had no idea about it as well. Then i searched on google and found this.
HBL: Visa/Master Debit/Credit Cards; UnionPay not yet confirmed.
Bank Al-Habib: Visa/Master Debit/Credit Cards.
Standard Chartered: All Cards applicable for any online transaction.
UBL: UBL Wiz Card applicable for Udemy transactions
Askari Bank Limited: Visa/Master Debit/Credit Cards all applicable for Udemy transaction
so i did a little more digging on twitter. Turns out HBL debit card doesnt work either ( the tweet was from 2020, same time as the article posted) so what is really the gurantee of the other debit cards, right?
can anyone in pakistan confirm which bank’s credit/debit cards are accepted by udemy/coursera/edx/udacity. Like they have actually purchased from these websites.
i’ll really appreciate the help.
Thanks alot.
i was trying to buy few courses on Udemy through my MCB debit card but the transaction was declined. I called helpline and they had no idea about it as well. Then i searched on google and found this.
How To Buy A Course On Udemy In Pakistan
These days, learning and working from home feels pretty awesome. Any association with Udemy by any chance? Here's How To Buy A Course On Udemy In Pakistan
propakistani.pk
HBL: Visa/Master Debit/Credit Cards; UnionPay not yet confirmed.
Bank Al-Habib: Visa/Master Debit/Credit Cards.
Standard Chartered: All Cards applicable for any online transaction.
UBL: UBL Wiz Card applicable for Udemy transactions
Askari Bank Limited: Visa/Master Debit/Credit Cards all applicable for Udemy transaction
so i did a little more digging on twitter. Turns out HBL debit card doesnt work either ( the tweet was from 2020, same time as the article posted) so what is really the gurantee of the other debit cards, right?
can anyone in pakistan confirm which bank’s credit/debit cards are accepted by udemy/coursera/edx/udacity. Like they have actually purchased from these websites.
i’ll really appreciate the help.
Thanks alot.