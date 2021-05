Men in Green said: From couple of weeks i am having suicidal thoughts. Only thing which is holding me back is my 4 year old son. I don't think it will hold me any longer.



Today it got worst.

I just want my suffering to end.

When Benazir got murdered, a mob of people came and started to burn everything belonged to non-sindhis in our area. People were hoping that it's the end. We were feeling as if we were already dead. I saw many broad eyes around me as that mob was very near to my home.But then I got up, took my late father's type 56. Fired few shots, and wow, the mob ran like crazy to their homes. But I was ready that to murdered not matter how many. My whole family started to curse me that I am bloody ghunda and what not. But that day, had I not stood up, that might already the end of many. I took all curses and name calling on my self, but I knew what I did.Such is life, so be it. I will hit life always like that, till my last natural breath. I am here to kick, not to get kicked.So getup, take your type 56, and call some shots on the things that try to scare you. I am sure your situation is not as bad as mine one.