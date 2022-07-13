What's new

Help Identifying two Indian Medals please

Wolfhunter

Wolfhunter

Pakistani/Indian friends, I have recently inherited my great grandfathers medals from my family. I have been able to track down most of them, two of them elude me as to what they are, this one in particular:

1657752889161.png


1657752925618.png


The medal reads " For Service in India" and has the seal of King George on the reverse - It's definitely not the Indian Service Medal or the Darbar medal.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

Wolfhunter said:
Pakistani/Indian friends, I have recently inherited my great grandfathers medals from my family. I have been able to track down most of them, two of them elude me as to what they are, this one in particular:

The medal reads " For Service in India" and has the seal of King George on the reverse - It's definitely not the Indian Service Medal or the Darbar medal.
That's the Kaisar-i-Hind Medal, they were three categories bronze, silver, gold. Awarded by the Emperor of India for distinguished service in the advancement of the interests of the British Raj.

I would definitely insure that medal if I were you. Get it valued too. These were like Indian versions of MBE's.

You're grandfather must have been someone quite important to earn one of these. I hope I've helped you.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Wolfhunter said:
Pakistani/Indian friends, I have recently inherited my great grandfathers medals from my family. I have been able to track down most of them, two of them elude me as to what they are, this one in particular:

The medal reads " For Service in India" and has the seal of King George on the reverse - It's definitely not the Indian Service Medal or the Darbar medal.
Here is a similar WWI cap badge (not medal). Your best bet is to take these to some military historian society in the UK (or a vendor as linked below) who are familiar with this type of military regalia. Some of them will be able to help you as some in the UK are avid British Raj period aficionados.

From the almost similar pattern in the second image it seems that it was for WWI gallantry and service but for India and not the rest of the commonwealth. Yours is more ornate (and probably of later vintage) than the one below.

WW1 Raised Household Battalion Cavalry Regiment Cap Badge

This is an original WW1 Household Battalion Regiment Cap Badge for sale. In good condition.
www.britishmilitarybadges.co.uk www.britishmilitarybadges.co.uk

79987gfgjhgkg683664011.jpg



Complete list of recipients of this medal

Kaisar-i-Hind Medal

The Kaisar-i-Hind Medal for Public Service in India was a medal awarded by the Emperor/Empress of India between 1900 and 1947, to "any person without distinction of race, occupation, position, or sex ... who shall have distinguished himself (or herself) by important and useful service in the advance
thereaderwiki.com thereaderwiki.com
 
Wolfhunter

Wolfhunter

Sainthood 101 said:
Are your ancestors from Pakistan? Or you are white but just served in the British Indian?

I have a feeling it's a civllian medal
My paternal family were convert Christians from British India what is now Pakistan, but both my father and I were born here in England.

Bilal9 said:
Here is a similar WWI cap badge (not medal). Your best bet is to take these to some military historian society in the UK (or a vendor as linked below) who are familiar with this type of military regalia. Some of them will be able to help you as some in the UK are avid British Raj period aficionados.

From the almost similar pattern in the second image it seems that it was for WWI gallantry and service but for India and not the rest of the commonwealth. Yours is more ornate (and probably of later vintage) than the one below.

WW1 Raised Household Battalion Cavalry Regiment Cap Badge

This is an original WW1 Household Battalion Regiment Cap Badge for sale. In good condition.
www.britishmilitarybadges.co.uk www.britishmilitarybadges.co.uk

79987gfgjhgkg683664011.jpg



Complete list of recipients of this medal

Kaisar-i-Hind Medal

The Kaisar-i-Hind Medal for Public Service in India was a medal awarded by the Emperor/Empress of India between 1900 and 1947, to "any person without distinction of race, occupation, position, or sex ... who shall have distinguished himself (or herself) by important and useful service in the advance
thereaderwiki.com thereaderwiki.com
Thank you very much and thank you @RescueRanger too, I will contact a local specialist next week regarding this one. Thanks once again.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Wolfhunter said:
My paternal family were convert Christians from British India what is now Pakistan, but both my father and I were born here in England.
Than You're my pakistani brother through blood 💪🏼❤️🤩🇵🇰
Where in Pakistan were your people from?
Most British army people were from Punjab and than pakhtunkhwa

You know why he was given this medal? Did he serve in the millitary or this was for purely civillian reasons?
Wolfhunter said:
Thank you very much and thank you @RescueRanger too, I will contact a local specialist next week regarding this one. Thanks once again.
RescueRanger said:
That's the Kaisar-i-Hind Medal, they were three categories bronze, silver, gold. Awarded by the Emperor of India for distinguished service in the advancement of the interests of the British Raj.

I would definitely insure that medal if I were you. Get it valued too. These were like Indian versions of MBE's.

You're grandfather must have been someone quite important to earn one of these. I hope I've helped you.
Oh so they can be for anything not just millitary? Intresting
 

