Help Identifying two Indian Medals please

Wolfhunter said:



The medal reads " For Service in India" and has the seal of King George on the reverse - It's definitely not the Indian Service Medal or the Darbar medal. Pakistani/Indian friends, I have recently inherited my great grandfathers medals from my family. I have been able to track down most of them, two of them elude me as to what they are, this one in particular:

WW1 Raised Household Battalion Cavalry Regiment Cap Badge This is an original WW1 Household Battalion Regiment Cap Badge for sale. In good condition. Please see our other items for more original WW1, WW2 & post war British military cap badges for sale including other Household Battalion Regiment cap badges.

Kaisar-i-Hind Medal The Kaisar-i-Hind Medal for Public Service in India was a medal awarded by the Emperor/Empress of India between 1900 and 1947, to "any person without distinction of race, occupation, position, or sex ... who shall have distinguished himself (or herself) by important and useful service in the advance

Here is a similar WWI cap badge (not medal). Your best bet is to take these to some military historian society in the UK (or a vendor as linked below) who are familiar with this type of military regalia. Some of them will be able to help you as some in the UK are avid British Raj period aficionados.From the almost similar pattern in the second image it seems that it was for WWI gallantry and service but for India and not the rest of the commonwealth. Yours is more ornate (and probably of later vintage) than the one below.Complete list of recipients of this medal