Help Identifying two Indian Medals please

Pakistani/Indian friends, I have recently inherited my great grandfathers medals from my family. I have been able to track down most of them, two of them elude me as to what they are, this one in particular:
The medal reads " For Service in India" and has the seal of King George on the reverse - It's definitely not the Indian Service Medal or the Darbar medal.
