Help! Hindi Word Translation !!!

Hello!

What would be translation of this HINDI WORD - WARY

If an Indian guy (native hindi speaker - fruit seller, let's say) talks in Hindi and utter this word....

1. What is the meaning of it?

2. and how to write this in Hindi?
 
You need to provide more context and a closer pronunciation. Currently what you've provided is not enough pin down anything with certainty.

The best from "Wary" I can transliterate as वारी (vāri), which is not any word as far as I'm aware. The closet meaningful phrase I can think of is वह रे (vāh rē), which is same as "shabashi dena", encouraging or congratulating them, sometimes also used sarcastically, as in "oh wow, you expect me to sell for such low price" ("wah re, tum hamse itna kam me bechwana chahata hai").
 
Native Hindi speaker here, never heard this word.

Can you share the meaning of it? ALso, is it related to fruits?
 
1678033642568.png


This is per Google Translate
 

