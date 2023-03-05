Help! Hindi Word Translation !!!

PaklovesTurkiye
Dec 1, 2015
Hello!
What would be translation of this HINDI WORD - WARY
If an Indian guy (native hindi speaker - fruit seller, let's say) talks in Hindi and utter this word....
1. What is the meaning of it?
2. and how to write this in Hindi?
