Hello to all!

Aug 2, 2021
Hello guys,I'm just a greek guy who has been occasionally checking out the forum.

Back in the early 2010s I was more "pro-Indian",but after I started seeing Indian comments and talking with Indians on FB,I completely changed my mind. Especially after all the retarded posts I kept seeing in a specific Facebook group about military stuff where I am an admin,let's just say I became pro-Pakistani when it comes to this conflict. And especially after I met a couple of very cool people there,one of which became like a FB brother to me,very smart guy and member of this forum too.

Seriously after a point I got so fed-up with retarded comments and posts by Indians that they eventually started saying I am biased towards Pakistan.

Anyway,I'm not gonna lie,one of the things I just loved seeing on this forum before I joined,were various boasting Turkish comments. I truly enjoy seeing them....lol.

I've got a lot of defence advertisements scanned from Greek magazines and I would like to share them with you,but where should I start a thread for that?
 
Welcome to the forum.

In regards to the magazine if they related to Air Force of Navy, etc., just post in the general sub section.

:)
 
Indians are good too but the internet is flooded with the trolls. Plus, in this hindutva regime, even middle class educated indians have become more radical. Same as when Trump became president, the latent racism surfaced.

Lastly, welcome to the forum.
 
