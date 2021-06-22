Hello to all!

Hello guys,I'm just a greek guy who has been occasionally checking out the forum.



Back in the early 2010s I was more "pro-Indian",but after I started seeing Indian comments and talking with Indians on FB,I completely changed my mind. Especially after all the retarded posts I kept seeing in a specific Facebook group about military stuff where I am an admin,let's just say I became pro-Pakistani when it comes to this conflict. And especially after I met a couple of very cool people there,one of which became like a FB brother to me,very smart guy and member of this forum too.



Seriously after a point I got so fed-up with retarded comments and posts by Indians that they eventually started saying I am biased towards Pakistan.



Anyway,I'm not gonna lie,one of the things I just loved seeing on this forum before I joined,were various boasting Turkish comments. I truly enjoy seeing them....lol.



I've got a lot of defence advertisements scanned from Greek magazines and I would like to share them with you,but where should I start a thread for that?