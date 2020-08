May I ask a question?



This thing/vacancies have came into notice of many Karachi forums and is being talked about.



I am hearing that people from Karachi cannot apply on it as it has no Urban Quota???



All I can see is Punjab, KPK, Sindh Rural, AJK and even FATA......Where is Karachi (Urban Sindh) ???



Is it true? So, we Urdu speakers can't apply on jobs at port even after port is located in Karachi, in our city?



And



I AM A PTI SUPPORTER AND VOTER - VOTED PTI TWICE.



I need answer on this.

