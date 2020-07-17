What's new

Hello lahori friends

Unfortunately I have to go to lahore in a few days. Are there any nurseries in lahore that sell avocado plants for my farm? They should be the type of plants that can be grafted.

Please. Can anyone help me and leave the name and number of the nurseries. I don’t know if I can get all the way out to pattoki, so I’m trying to see if I can buy these plants from a nursery in lahore.

Avocado is also known as makkan pal in punjabi and magar nashpati in Urdu. I want to buy 24 plants that will end up as trees. I want to have a bagh and be able to cultivate the fruits. Thanks.
 
Awan garden center: Whatsapp order at 03355544339 or call 0512374523
delivery all over Pakistan

Tip: buy grafted plants instead of non-grafted.
 
If you can order this one .. Haas is the best quality.
Heirloom Organic Avocado Tree Seeds grow me indoor or out | Etsy

Avocado Tree Seeds 1 If you’re planting this tropical fruit tree as a container plant, make sure that you place it in an area that gets a minimum of 6 hours of sun per day. You should place it in front of a large window in your home that gets direct afternoon sunlight. If you’re able to plant your
