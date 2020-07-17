Hello lahori friends

Unfortunately I have to go to lahore in a few days. Are there any nurseries in lahore that sell avocado plants for my farm? They should be the type of plants that can be grafted.



Please. Can anyone help me and leave the name and number of the nurseries. I don’t know if I can get all the way out to pattoki, so I’m trying to see if I can buy these plants from a nursery in lahore.



Avocado is also known as makkan pal in punjabi and magar nashpati in Urdu. I want to buy 24 plants that will end up as trees. I want to have a bagh and be able to cultivate the fruits. Thanks.