Hello. HQ-9P also has ABM capabilites. Why nobody discussing that?

Had to open this thread out of frustration.
Pakistanis are so deep in their inferiority complex that they always downplay own country's capabilities.
With the new HQ-9P purchase which is most likely the HQ-9BE, people are sure it's some old junk from Chinese bone yard and not the latest export version.
The BE version has ABM capabilities and out of the usual Pakistani inferiority complex, nobody is discussing that.
So come on, take the risk, and discuss that.
 
Already discussed on the other thread, OEM specifies it has limited ABM capability, good for upto 1000km range BMs. No need for new thread.
 
Downplaying our abilities has been part of the strategic policy for a while now. Do you know we have been using the HQ-9 system for a WHILE now? The system was formally inducted to increase the threshold of any skirmishes with India.
 
