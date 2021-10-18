Hello. HQ-9P also has ABM capabilites. Why nobody discussing that?

Had to open this thread out of frustration.

Pakistanis are so deep in their inferiority complex that they always downplay own country's capabilities.

With the new HQ-9P purchase which is most likely the HQ-9BE, people are sure it's some old junk from Chinese bone yard and not the latest export version.

The BE version has ABM capabilities and out of the usual Pakistani inferiority complex, nobody is discussing that.

So come on, take the risk, and discuss that.