  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Hello from the Big Apple

Discussion in 'Members Introduction' started by OsmanAli98, Aug 22, 2018 at 8:10 PM.

  Aug 22, 2018 at 8:10 PM #1
    OsmanAli98

    OsmanAli98 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    6
    Joined:
    Today
    Ratings:
    +0 / 6 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Been Lurking around PDF for Several Years now has lead me to start a account here as I want to connect whats going on in Pakistan at the moment,PDF is great source for me as I can see what are people on the ground think about current events affecting Pakistan and the region.I currently live in the US and was born and raised here but have been to Pakistan a few times in my lifetime as my father is from Pakistan unlike most in the diaspora or half Pakistanis I could say I am pretty confident about my backround and I dont hide it.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  Aug 22, 2018 at 9:33 PM #2
    HttpError

    HttpError SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,048
    Joined:
    Feb 20, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3,031 / -12
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Welcome on board, one should never hide his real origins because that is what we really are. No matter where ever we live, no matter how much we try to mingle with MR.Goras, they'll never accept us one of their own. At the end of the day we have to return back to our Motherland where we really belong.
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 10:10 PM #3
    OsmanAli98

    OsmanAli98 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    6
    Joined:
    Today
    Ratings:
    +0 / 6 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    I am half Habla(Columbian) However I always stayed closed to my fathers roots of Pakistan rather than my mothers Latino culture
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 10:14 PM #4
    OsmanAli98

    OsmanAli98 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    6
    Joined:
    Today
    Ratings:
    +0 / 6 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    I have no ills towards America but I know at the end of the day I want to move back to Pakistan and help but sadly as long as religious zealots,idiotic administrators, and crass mentality affects our countrymen the diaspora will distance themselves from Pak.I am not one of those Holy Art Thou "Desi Liberal" living in some Blue State in America I am pretty nationalistic and dont want to see our good traditions get messed up by the West but the bad ones must go
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 22, 2018 at 10:14 PM #5
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,510
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2011
    Ratings:
    +27 / 31,950 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    Welcome to forum
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 10:33 PM #6
    Dark-Destroyer

    Dark-Destroyer FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,195
    Joined:
    Dec 18, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,195 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Welcome maybe in our life time we will see the change in Pakistan
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 10:41 PM #7
    Reichsmarschall

    Reichsmarschall SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,600
    Joined:
    Feb 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +7 / 13,127 / -6
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    welcome on board
     
  Aug 22, 2018 at 10:46 PM #8
    OsmanAli98

    OsmanAli98 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    6
    Joined:
    Today
    Ratings:
    +0 / 6 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    I really hope so I know there is Imranmania there but lets hope that translates to actual reform and opening up
     
