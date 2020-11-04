What's new

Hello Beijing! Pakistan makes first-ever 5G video call to China

Shahzaz ud din

Jun 12, 2017
Hello Beijing! Pakistan makes first-ever 5G video call to China


Web Desk
07:55 PM | 4 Nov, 2020

Hello Beijing! Pakistan makes first-ever 5G video call to China


SISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday inched one step closer to launch fastest 5G technology for cellular phone users as Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Amin ul Haque made the country’s first ever 5G experimental video call to China.
The experiment, which was conducted at an event held by Zong, remained successful as the minister held conversation with Beijing people on the call.

A tweet shared by the ministry says, “The First ever fastest 5-G video call experiment has been carried out successfully in Pakistan. Federal Minister of IT and Telecommunication @SyedAminulHaque using #Zong4G made a 5G video call to Beijing today”.

In January this year, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) issued 5G test licences to two telecom operators – Jazz and Zong – with a validity of six months.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1323936831080144897
 
that’s good. But I’m thinking what uses will it serve in Pakistan ?

Any military use ? Any use at industrial, medical use ? Or just for people to say hello hi ?
I hope we don’t become smart connected zombie :partay:
 
Vortex said:
that’s good. But I’m thinking what uses will it serve in Pakistan ?

Any military use ? Any use at industrial, medical use ? Or just for people to say hello hi ?
I hope we don’t become smart connected zombie :partay:
Data speeds have implications far beyond your day to day zoom calls.
Why do you think has the US gone nuclear on Huawei? It certainly is not because Chinese exporters can get on a fast call with clients for exports :P
 
